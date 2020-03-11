 
India vs South Africa: Quinton De Kock Banks On Faf Du Plessis' Experience Ahead Of ODI Series In India

Updated: 11 March 2020 16:41 IST

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock urged the senior members of his team to own up responsibility as well as guide the youngsters during the three-match ODI series against India.

Quinton de Kock will captain South Africa in the three-match ODI series against India. © AFP

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock urged the senior members of his team to own up responsibility as well as guide the youngsters during the three-match ODI series against India starting here on Thursday. De Kock said former captain Faf du Plessis' comeback after being rested for the Australia series, will hold the visitors in a good stead in the upcoming ODIs. "Obviously, Faf (du Plessis) has comeback. He plays a big role for us from the leadership point of view. He is here to help out the younger guys in the team. He adds a lot of value for us. He also knows he has lot of value to give to this team. His experience will be a big help for us in this series," De Kock said on the eve of the first ODI on Wednesday. 

"We understand that we are coming here with quite an inexperienced side in these conditions but it's important Faf, me, David Miller to help out these guys around, lead the way. Pass on our knowledge to the youngsters." 

Du Plessis was rested for the ODI series against South Africa at home which the Proteas won 3-0. 

"He (Du Plessis) was given a chance to have a break. It's been a long season so I think it was important to let him put his feet up for a while, just re-organise his thoughts." 

There is no substitute of experience and the Proteas skipper is glad to get his senior-most pro back in the side. 

"Just glad to have him back with us. We are undecided where he is going to bat at the moment but we will come up with the decision later," de Kock said. 

The Proteas skipper said the visitors are brimming with confidence coming into the tour after drubbing Australia back home. 

"India is an unbelievable team, They have got great balance, but I am sure we are also coming here with a lot of confidence," De Kock said. 

De Kock said left-arm seamer Beuren Hendricks has recovered from his illness and is available for selection but batsman Temba Bavuma is uncertain as he is yet to fully recover from the hamstring injury.

"Beuran was unfortunately ill back in South Africa but he is back up for selection. Temba we will find out today but I don't think he will be ready, I am not sure," he said.

Comments
Highlights
  • Quinton de Kock has urged his senior players to guide the youngsters
  • South Africa will play a three-match ODI series, starting March 12
  • The first ODI between the two sides will be played in Dharamsala
