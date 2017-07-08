India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India Draw First Blood vs South Africa

A confident India will seek to extend their unbeaten run to five matches and secure a semi-final spot when they take on South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup on Saturday. India are on a rampaging run having beaten England, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka convincingly to be second in the standings behind Australia. South Africa, on the other hand, are fifth with two wins and a loss from four games with one ending in a washout. Not only because of the good cricket they have been playing in the tournament, India will also take heart from their recent success against South Africa, whom they beat in the final of a Quadrangular series in May. (Live Scorecard)

"We are quite confident for the game against South Africa because in the last four or five games we have played against them we have done well. We are aware of their team, we know what combinations and players are there, so we can play according to our strengths. We played them a couple of months back so we know their strengths and weaknesses. We are more compact than them, because individually, South Africa are very good, but when it comes to collective performance, they really depend on their main players to do well" said Veda Krishnamurthy on eve of the game.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming:

ICC women's World Cup 2017 India vs South Africa is set to begin at 10:30am local time, 15:00pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below.

India: Live Streaming: Hotstar.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK: Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 12. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.