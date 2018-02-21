India vs South Africa: Fourth T20I Abandoned Due To Rain; India Women Lead Series 2-1

Indian women's cricket team will return from their tour of South Africa without losing a single series after the fourth T20 International was abandoned due to rain, giving Harmanpreet Kaur's team an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the five-match contest. The South Africans, who were put to bat, were 130 for 3 from 15.3 overs when heavens opened up to half the proceedings at the SuperSport Park. After a wait of nearly two hours, the umpires finally decided to abandon the match. The fifth and final T20 International will be played in Cape Town on February 24.

A win in Cape Town will make Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. the first to have won two series on a single tour of South Africa. It will also be a huge milestone after having won the T20 series in Australia.

The rain stopped in between, raising hopes of a shortened match to happen. But the Indian run chase did not happen in the end as light rain returned again to play spoilsport.

During the 15.3 overs of play, South African openers Lizelle Lee (58 not out) and Dane van Niekerk (55) hit half centuries while off-spinner Deepti Sharma was the pick of Indian bowlers with figures of 2/33. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav took one wicket.

Abandonment of the match meant that the Indian women will not lose a series in this South Africa tour as the visitors had clinched the preceding three-match ODI series 2-1.