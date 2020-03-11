India vs South Africa 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India, boosted by the returns of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will be looking to put the nightmares of the New Zealand tour behind them as they gear up to face South Africa in the first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Dharamsala on Thursday. However, the trio might have to wait for their international return as weather is expected to play spoilsport. According to weather reports, heavy rain is predicted for the match day. The return of Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya make India favourites going into the series but the hosts cannot afford to take South Africa lightly. Captained by Quinton de Kock, South Africa recently completed a series sweep over Australia at home and they will be coming into the tour brimming with confidence.