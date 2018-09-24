 
Pakistan Fans Blast Captain Sarfraz Ahmed After Crushing Defeat To India

Updated: 24 September 2018 16:28 IST

Pakistan fans trained their guns at captain Sarfraz Ahmed with many taking him to task for his decision to bat after winning the toss vs India.

Sarfraz Ahmed came under fire from Pakistan fans after the nine-wicket loss to India. © AFP

Pakistan fans were an unhappy lot after their team were played off the park by India in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This was Pakistan's second loss to India in Asia Cup 2018, having lost the group stage match. Pakistan fans, upset with the team's performance, trained their guns at captain Sarfraz Ahmed with some pointing fingers at his decision to bat first after winning the toss. Kevin Pietersen was also left baffled by Pakistan's decision and made his feelings clear while commentating on the match and later tweeting about it.

After electing to bat, Pakistan once again got off to a poor start with Indian bowlers keeping Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman under wraps. Imam soon fell to Yuzvendra Chahal and Fakhar followed suit after falling prey to Kuldeep Yadav's guile.

Babar Azam was run out for nine as Pakistan slumped to 58 for three. Shoaib Malik (78) and Sarfraz (44) put on a 107-run stand for the fourth wicket to revive Pakistan's innings.

However, once the two fell, Pakistan's innings once again disintegrated as India restricted them to 237 for seven.

All hopes of a Pakistan fightback in the second innings were snuffed out by India's dynamic opening duo of captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Both batsmen scored hundreds, adding 210 for the opening wicket as India romped home in just 39.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

The win ensured India's place in the Asia Cup final despite them having to play Afghanistan in their final Super Four match. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh will battle it out on Wednesday to decide who will take on India for the title.

