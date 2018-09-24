Pakistan Fans Blast Captain Sarfraz Ahmed After Crushing Defeat To India

Pakistan fans were an unhappy lot after their team were played off the park by India in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This was Pakistan's second loss to India in Asia Cup 2018, having lost the group stage match. Pakistan fans, upset with the team's performance, trained their guns at captain Sarfraz Ahmed with some pointing fingers at his decision to bat first after winning the toss. Kevin Pietersen was also left baffled by Pakistan's decision and made his feelings clear while commentating on the match and later tweeting about it.

Pakistan HAVE TO win this game having chosen to bat first. If the don't, the flood gates will open on Sarfraz & HIS decision! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) September 23, 2018

Sarfraz need to go home whatever outcome pakiatan faces in Asia cup...

He has no brain, no talent and not even form...

He is not made for cricket. — Sajjad Hameed (@SajjadHameed999) September 23, 2018

Sarfaraz is actually over rated player, in past when Pakistan cricket was good he won't been able to qualify for top 15 — Khubaib Asim Khan (@khubaibasimkhan) September 23, 2018

Sarafaraz needs to go home. We can't afford his captaincy anymore! — Madeeha (@moodymaddy) September 23, 2018

One of the laziest captain i have ever seen he has no brain — SharryMalik (@Sharrymalik09) September 24, 2018

Sarfraz's attitude on the field and constant yelling at the players are probably the top two reasons why we drop sitters and have a ton of misfields. A captain should help release the pressure, not contribute to it. — Farhan (@jrlallany) September 21, 2018

Asia Cup exposing Capt. Sarfraz Ahmed to a great extent , applying very defensive approach.#PAKvIND — ABDUL STAR BALOCH (@STARBALOCH4) September 24, 2018

India is winning from 10 wickets

This is not Haar

This is Humiliating Defeat!!!

Time To Kick out Some Shitty Players including Over rated Amir, our Captain sarfraz, imam and so on..

I dont want to see them In Finals enough of Ser dard — NasreeN (@Nas_k27) September 23, 2018

After electing to bat, Pakistan once again got off to a poor start with Indian bowlers keeping Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman under wraps. Imam soon fell to Yuzvendra Chahal and Fakhar followed suit after falling prey to Kuldeep Yadav's guile.

Babar Azam was run out for nine as Pakistan slumped to 58 for three. Shoaib Malik (78) and Sarfraz (44) put on a 107-run stand for the fourth wicket to revive Pakistan's innings.

However, once the two fell, Pakistan's innings once again disintegrated as India restricted them to 237 for seven.

All hopes of a Pakistan fightback in the second innings were snuffed out by India's dynamic opening duo of captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Both batsmen scored hundreds, adding 210 for the opening wicket as India romped home in just 39.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

The win ensured India's place in the Asia Cup final despite them having to play Afghanistan in their final Super Four match. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh will battle it out on Wednesday to decide who will take on India for the title.