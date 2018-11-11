 
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 11 November 2018 12:15 IST

India are all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the second group match of the ICC Women's World T20.

India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match will be played in Guyana. (File pic) © Twitter

India are all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the second group match of the ICC Women's World T20 on Sunday. After registering a 34-run victory over World No.2 New Zealand in their campaign opener, India would look to carry the same momentum forward. With captain Harmanpreet Kaur in scintillating form, World No.5, India would like to set the record straight after losing to Pakistan in the 2016 Women's World T20 at home. Since that loss in Delhi, India have won all the three encounters against Pakistan. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost by a comprehensive 52-run margin to Australia in their tournament opener on Friday. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When is India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match is on November 11, 2018.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match will begin at 20:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

