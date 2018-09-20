 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Fans Hail Manish Pandey For Astonishing Catch To Dismiss Sarfraz Ahmed
Read In

Updated: 20 September 2018 10:28 IST

Manish Pandey took a spectacular catch at the long-on boundary to send Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed packing.

Watch: Fans Hail Manish Pandey For Astonishing Catch To Dismiss Sarfraz Ahmed
India vs Pakistan: Manish Pandey took a brilliant catch to dismiss Sarfraz Ahmed. © BCCI

India romped to an eight-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan to enter the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 with back-to-back wins. Going into the match, Pakistan were touted as the favourites, especially after India's substandard showing against Hong Kong. However, the Indian team, being led by Rohit Sharma, rose to the occasion and put in a brilliant all-round performance to completely outclass Pakistan. One of the highlights of the match was substitute fielder Manish Pandey's stunning catch at the long-on boundary that sent Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed packing.

Fans and cricket personalities hailed Manish Pandey's stunning effort in the field with many even calling for him to be included in the playing XI.

The India vs Pakistan encounter proved to be anti-climax after all the hype created before the Asia Cup clash. India were just too good on the day and didn't give Pakistan even a sniff.

Despite winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan were under the pump straightaway.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the second over to first remove Imam-ul-Haq and then again in the fifth over to end Fakhar Zaman's stay as Pakistan fell to 3 for 2. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik provided brief hope to the Pakistanis but Kuldeep Yadav quickly gave India back the advantage with a brilliant googly that sent Babar Azam packing.

Captain Sarfraz tried to hoick Kedar Jadhav out of the ground but Manish Pandey had other ideas. Shoaib Malik was run out soon after as things went from bad to worse.

India applied the pressure and reaped rich dividends as Pakistan were packed up for 162 in 43.1 overs.

In reply, an 86-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan ended all hopes of a Pakistan fightback and put India on their way to an emphatic win.

India and Pakistan will again clash in the Super Four stage on Sunday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Manish Pandey Sarfraz Ahmed Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan, Match 5 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Manish Pandey took a brilliant catch to dismiss Sarfraz Ahmed
  • India thrashed Pakistan by 8 wickets
  • India will face Pakistan again in Super Four stage on Sunday
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli's Workload In Focus As Selectors Eye A Balanced Side
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Against South Africa A, Australia A
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Against South Africa A, Australia A
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team India Gear Up For Long UK Tour
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team India Gear Up For Long UK Tour
IPL 2018: Top 5 Most Expensive Flop Shows
IPL 2018: Top 5 Most Expensive Flop Shows
IPL, 2018 Money Spinners: Manish Pandey Looks To Fill The Void Left By David Warner For Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL, 2018 Money Spinners: Manish Pandey Looks To Fill The Void Left By David Warner For Sunrisers Hyderabad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.