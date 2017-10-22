India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Smashes 31st Hundred In His 200th ODI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday smashed a brilliant hundred against New Zealand in the first One-day International (ODI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He came into the crease when Shikhar Dhawan, on his comeback match, perished for only 9 in the fourth over itself. He looked a bit rusty initially and was even dropped on 29 by Mitchell Santer at the covers. Kohli made full use of the opportunity and completed his hundred in 111 balls. With his 31st ton, he went past Ricky Ponting and became the second highest centurion in ODIs with only Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him, who has 49 international hundreds.

Earlier, the Indian skipper completed double century of ODI appearences and became the 13th Indian cricketer and 72nd overall to play 200 ODI matches.

Kohli is now only behind Tendulkar in terms of number of centuries in ODIs but the 28-year-old is way ahead of his idol in the number of runs and average. Tendulkar averaged only 41.97 after his 200 ODI matches, while Kohli averaged 55.14 after his 199 matches. Kohli made his first ODI hundred in his eighth game itself while it took 76 games to Tendulkar to score his first international ODI hundred.