India vs New Zealand: Todd Astle, Glenn Phillips Among Six Added To New Zealand Squad

Glenn Phillips and Todd Astle are in line to make their ODI debut after being among the six players added to the New Zealand squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India, beginning on October 22. Besides Phillips and Astle, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro and George Worker will join the national team after the conclusion of the series between India A and New Zealand A in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Star batsman Kane Williamson will captain the Black Caps on the India tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals. New Zealand had earlier picked only nine members for the ODIs and had to pick the remaining six after assessing the performance of the players taking part in the A tour.

Astle has been picked for the ODIs ahead of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who remains part of the T20 squad. The 31-year-old has two First-Class hundreds to his name besides 312 wickets and has played two Tests and as many T20s for New Zealand. Phillips meanwhile has shown decent form in the ongoing series against India A and scored an unbeaten 140 in the second unofficial ODI on October 10.

Following the conclusion of ODIs, senior batsman Ross Taylor and George Worker will head back home.

The nine members of the squad arrived yesterday and will play two warm-up games before the ODI series opener.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen, who is also manager of the A team, said Astle and Phillips grabbed their spots through both domestic form and their performances for A team.

"Todd has been one of the best white-ball players in domestic cricket the last few seasons and he's backed that up with a strong showing for New Zealand A. Todd brings all round skill to the squad, quality leg spin, is athletic in the field as well as being able to contribute with the bat," said Larsen.

"Glenn has made an immediate effect in domestic cricket and has certainly taken his opportunity over here with NZ A, including an outstanding 140 not out. Glenn is an option for us with the gloves in both Twenty20s and ODIs, so we feel we have our bases covered with the 15 we've picked.

"It's widely accepted that India in their own backyard is the toughest challenge in cricket, so we'll have to be at our best," Larsen added.

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker.

New Zealand T20 squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee