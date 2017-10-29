Rohit Sharma Reveals The Name Of His On And Off The Field Partner

Rohit Sharma has accumulated 27 runs in the first two matches against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma has accumulated 27 runs in the first two matches against New Zealand © Twitter

When we talk about India's opening partnerships in limited-overs cricket, the names Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir come to mind. The legends dominated the sport for more than a decade. The legacy is now being taken forward by the young guns very well. New batting stars Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, with their solid batting performances, have been laying the foundation for the Men In Blue. Not just on the field, the duo share a good relationship off the cricket field too. Rohit took to Twitter and shared a photo with Dhawan and captioned it: "Partners on and off the field #BrothersInArms @SDhawan25,".

The prolific openers have opened the innings for Team India on 65 occasions in ODIs, scoring 3,019 runs at an average of 47.17. The overall partnership includes 11 century and 9 fifty plus stands between the two.

Tendulkar and Ganguly are considered as the best opening pair in the world. They have scored 6,609 runs in 136 innings at an average of 49.32.

The pair of Sehwag and Tendulkar are fourth in the all-time list (opening partnerships). They have opened the innings on 93 occasions and scored 3,919 runs at an average of 42.13. Sehwag and Tendulkar have 12 century and 18 fifty plus stands to their name.

Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden are second in the list. West Indies' Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes are third in the all-time opening partnership list.

Sehwag and Gambhir have opened India innings 38 times, scoring 1,870 runs at an average of 50.54. They have 5 century and 7 fifty plus partnerships to their name.