 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan Visit Renowned Thiruvananthapuram Temple Ahead Of Final T20I

Updated: 07 November 2017 13:27 IST

Ravi Shastri and Shikhar Dhawan visited the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan Visit Renowned Thiruvananthapuram Temple Ahead Of Final T20I
Ravi Shastri visited the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. © Facebook

Ravi Shastri, coach of the Indian cricket team, and star opener Shikhar Dhawan sought some divine help ahead of the third and final T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Shastri and Dhawan visited the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, offering their prayers and spending some time at the famous shrine before making their way back to join the other members of the team. With the series level at 1-1 and the Kiwis flying high, India will need all the help they can get in the deciding T20I.

Images of Dhawan and Shastri were posted on a Facebook page by the name of Trivandrum Indian.

India were outgunned by New Zealand in the second T20I in Rajkot and the hosts will be more than eager to get back to winning ways.

However, it won't be easy against a side that India doesn't have a good record in Twenty20 cricket.

The two teams have been pitted against each other on eight occasions, out of which one match was abandoned in 2012. Out of the rest, Team India have managed just win match -- the first T20I in this series in Delhi.

Barring that the Kiwis have won six times and will look to continue their domination over India in the shortest format of the game.

The Indian batsmen failed to come to the party in Rajkot. Only Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni made any real contribution with the bat. The Indian skipper will be hoping that is not the case in the decider in Thiruvananthapuram.

Topics : India New Zealand Ravi Shastri Shikhar Dhawan India vs New Zealand 2017 Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shastri, Dhawan visit famous temple in Thiruvananthapuram
  • The duo offered their prayers at the Padmanabhaswamy temple
  • India face New Zealand in the deciding T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
How Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Played A Role In Pakistan's Champions Trophy Final Win
How Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Played A Role In Pakistan's Champions Trophy Final Win
Ravi Shastri Paid Rs 1.20 Crore For Three Months, DDCA Get Match Fee Money
Ravi Shastri Paid Rs 1.20 Crore For Three Months, DDCA Get Match Fee Money
India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Can Clear Any Ground in The World, Says Ravi Shastri
India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Can Clear Any Ground in The World, Says Ravi Shastri
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.