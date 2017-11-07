Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan Visit Renowned Thiruvananthapuram Temple Ahead Of Final T20I

Ravi Shastri, coach of the Indian cricket team, and star opener Shikhar Dhawan sought some divine help ahead of the third and final T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Shastri and Dhawan visited the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, offering their prayers and spending some time at the famous shrine before making their way back to join the other members of the team. With the series level at 1-1 and the Kiwis flying high, India will need all the help they can get in the deciding T20I.

Images of Dhawan and Shastri were posted on a Facebook page by the name of Trivandrum Indian.

India were outgunned by New Zealand in the second T20I in Rajkot and the hosts will be more than eager to get back to winning ways.

However, it won't be easy against a side that India doesn't have a good record in Twenty20 cricket.

The two teams have been pitted against each other on eight occasions, out of which one match was abandoned in 2012. Out of the rest, Team India have managed just win match -- the first T20I in this series in Delhi.

Barring that the Kiwis have won six times and will look to continue their domination over India in the shortest format of the game.

The Indian batsmen failed to come to the party in Rajkot. Only Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni made any real contribution with the bat. The Indian skipper will be hoping that is not the case in the decider in Thiruvananthapuram.