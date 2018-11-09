 
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 09 November 2018 09:12 IST

India take on New Zealand in the first match of the women's Twenty20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Indian women cricket team will aim to emerge from the shadows of a winless past when it launches its bid for a maiden title with a tough opener against New Zealand in the first match of the standalone Women's World T20 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday. India have not been very competitive in the shortest format compared to the 50-over game in which they scripted a path-breaking moment last year when they reached the World Cup final. In the end, nerves got the better of them and they lost the title clash to England after being in complete control at one stage. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and recently-appointed coach Ramesh Powar insist that the team has learnt from that final loss and the presence of youngsters, including six World Cup debutants, makes the squad "fearless". India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts with their best result, two semifinal appearances, coming in 2009 and 2010.

When is India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match?

The India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match is on November 9, 2018.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match begin?

The India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match will begin at 20:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match?

The India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match?

The India vs New Zealand Women's World T20 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
