Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Falls For 147, Virat Kohli Nears 100

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand: The third ODI is being played in Kanpur. © AFP

It's India vs New Zealand at the Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. India would aim to play with the same grit and gumption they displayed in the second match in Pune when they square off against New Zealand in the ODI series-decider. Faced with tremendous pressure after a long time following their loss in the first ODI of the three-match series, the Indian players showed a lot of character as they put up a near flawless performance in the second game to level the series 1-1. Captain Virat Kohli and his team thrive on challenges and they will back themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row, when they take the field at the Green Park Stadium, which will be hosting its first ever 50-over game under lights.

Catch all the live action and updates between India and New Zealand straight from Green Park stadium, Kanpur

16:21 IST: Hardik Pandya comes to the crease.

16:19 IST: WICKET! Mitchell Santner ends Rohit Sharma's stay at 147. India 259/2 in 41.2 overs vs New Zealand.

16:11 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma goes on backfoot and launches the ball over covers for a boundary. India 252/1 in 40 overs.

16:05 IST: SIX! Virat Kohli launches Santner towards long off. What a hot from the Indian captain. India 242/1 in 38.3 overs.

16:04 IST: Fewest innings to 9000 ODI runs:

194 Virat Kohli

205 AB de Villiers

228 Sourav Ganguly

235 Sachin Tendulkar

239 Brian Lara

16:03 IST: 9000 ODI runs for Virat Kohli.

16:02 IST: FOUR! It is raining boundaries at Green Park. Kohli opens the face of the bat and guides Grandhomme towards third man.

16:01 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma sends Grandhomme towards long on for another boundary.

16:00 IST: FOUR! Half Volley from Grandhomme. Kohli smashes him towards long on. What a shot from him.

15:58 IST: Flurry of boundaries! Rohit Sharma hits Trent Bount for three boundaries. 17 runs off the New Zealander's over. India 213/1 in 36 overs.

15:45 IST: FOUR! Rohit picks the length of the short ball and smashes Milne for a boundary. India 193/1 in 34 overs.

15:43 IST: CENTURY! Rohit Sharma slams his 15th ODI century. What a moment for the right-hander. He equals Virender Sehwag's record of 15 centuries.

A combination of elegance, timing and placement for Hitman as he brings up his 15th ODI Century #INDvNZ @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/ezqxD8CmSQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2017

15:36 IST: FOUR! Kohli plays this with straight bat. The Indian skipper sends Milne straight down the ground for a boundary. India 178/1 in 31.2 overs.

15:31 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma moves to 97 with a boundary off Santner straight down the ground.

15:29 IST: FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up his 46th ODI half-century. India 161/1 in 29.2 overs.

15:23 IST: SIX! Rohit Sharma waits till the end and launches Santner in style towards long on. What a shot from him. 150th SIX for Rohit in ODIs. India 153/1 in 28 overs.

15:13 IST: 25 overs gone! India 134/1. Rohit Sharma 74*, Virat Kohli 43*.

15:04 IST: 1000 ODI runs for Rohit Sharma in 2017.

15:01 IST: FOUR! Kohli shuffles across and clips the ball between mid-on and mid-wicket for a boundary.

14:52 IST: FOUR! Rohit leans back and sends Grandhomme towards backward square leg for a boundary. India 104/1 in 19 overs.

14:50 IST: 100 comes up for India in 18.4 overs.

14:48 IST: FOUR! Rohit welcomes De Grandhomme with a superb boundary towards deep backward point. India 98/1 in 18.2 overs.

14:40 IST: FIFTY! Rohit Sharma brings up his 35th ODI half-century. India 90/1 in 16.5 overs.

14:33 IST: 50-run stand comes up between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

14:31 IST: FOUR! Rohit is in ominous touch today. He plays a sweep shot and the ball races towards the boundary. India 77/1 in 14 overs.

14:27 IST: FOUR! Rohit uses the pace and pulls the ball towards square leg for a boundary. India 67/1 in 12.5 overs.

14:16 IST: SIX! Rohit Sharma picks the length nicely and smashes the ball over mid-wicket region. First maximum of the match. India 53/1 in 9.5 overs.

14:09 IST: FOUR! Sheer timing from Kohli. The India skipper guides Southee towards sweeper cover for a boundary. India 43/1 in 8.2 overs.

14:08 IST: FOUR! Rohit plays this with straight bat and sends Boult towards long on. What a shot from the right-hander. India 39/1 in 8 overs.

14:02 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli opens his account in style. He flicks the ball towards mid wicket for a boundary. India 33/1 in 6.5 overs.

14:00 IST: WICKET! India lose their first wicket. Tim Southee dismisses Shikhar Dhawan for 14 runs. India 29/1 in 6.1 overs vs New Zealand.

13:56 IST: FOUR! Another beautiful shot from Dhawan. The southpaw comes forward and sends Trent Bount towards covers. India 28/0 in 5.4 overs.

13:52 IST: FOUR! Rohit waits till the end, plays an upper cut. The ball races towards the third man for a boundary. India 22/0 in 5 overs.

13:50 IST: FOUR! That's Dhawan's special. He leans forward and plays a beautiful cover drive.

13:48 IST: Team India are unchanged for the final ODI.

#TeamIndia go in as an unchanged side for the final ODI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/NX0mIZKQXj — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2017

13:40 IST: FOUR! Dhawan plays this too late and sends the ball beautifully towards deep backward point. India 11/0 in 2 overs.

13:35 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Rohit Sharma slashes the ball towards deep backward point for a boundary. India 6/0 in 0.5 over.

13:30 IST: India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are making their way to the middle. Tim Southee to start the proceedings for Black Caps.

13:28 IST: It's time for national anthems.

13:04 IST: Playing XIs:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

13:01 IST: NEW ZEALAND CAPTAIN KANE WILLIAMSON OPTS TO FIELD AGAINST INDIA at Green Park.

New Zealand wins the toss. Elects to bowl first in the 3rd and final ODI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/fmwuOUvjKM — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2017

The BLACKCAPS have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the deciding ODI in Kanpur #indvnz pic.twitter.com/VS4BS6HmZY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 29, 2017

13:00 IST: It's TOSS time guys.

12:50 IST: Here's how Team India practiced ahead of the third ODI.

12:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand at Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

Rohit Sharma is due for a big score after making 7 and 20 in the earlier games. Just like the home team, the Black Caps would look to get back to winning ways as they remain within touching distance of winning a rare series in India. For starters, they would have to put up a much better batting effort than what they managed in the previous game. Ross Taylor and Latham had bailed them out in Mumbai with a match-winning 200-run stand after New Zealand had lost their top three for 80 runs. The top three did not do much either in Pune but with Taylor and Latham also not firing on that occasion, they ended up with a below par 230. There can't be a better time for captain Kane Willamson to lead from the front after a couple of failures.