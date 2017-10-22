India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Hosts Look To Continue ODI Domination

New Zealand, ranked fifth in the world, have drafted in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as a replacement for Todd Astle, who has been ruled out of today's match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium after picking up a groin injury in the warm-up game. The hosts, second in the ODI rankings, are expected to complement the two spinners with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Virat Kohli's side, which swept the three-match Test series against the Black Caps last year, can regain the top ODI spot from South Africa if they win the series 3-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs New Zealand straight from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The second ODI takes place in Pune on Wednesday, with the third in Kanpur on October 29. The two sides will then play three T20 matches.