India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Hosts Look To Continue ODI Domination
Updated: 22 October 2017 11:11 IST
Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - The visitors' batsmen know they will have to subdue India's spinners if they are to have any chance of winning their three-match One Day International series.
Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI in Mumbai. © AFP
New Zealand, ranked fifth in the world, have drafted in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as a replacement for Todd Astle, who has been ruled out of today's match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium after picking up a groin injury in the warm-up game. The hosts, second in the ODI rankings, are expected to complement the two spinners with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Virat Kohli's side, which swept the three-match Test series against the Black Caps last year, can regain the top ODI spot from South Africa if they win the series 3-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The second ODI takes place in Pune on Wednesday, with the third in Kanpur on October 29. The two sides will then play three T20 matches.
