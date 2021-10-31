India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand Bowlers Dominate, Restrict India To 110/7
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja will be looking to add crucial runs at the death to help India post a decent total vs New Zealand in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 WC 2021 in Dubai.
Rishabh Pant has been dismissed by Adam Milne while Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur has also departed in an attempt to take on Trent Boult as India's innings pin on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. However, runs are hard to come by. India are seven wickets down and have an unenviable run-rate. A few overs back, spinner Ish Sodhi got the prized scalp of skipper Virat Kohli for nine runs after KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma were all dismissed early on as New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. India were pegged back in the powerplay overs yet again as they lost crucial top order wickets. Ishan Kishan (4) was removed by Trent Boult, while KL Rahul (18) was dismissed by Tim Southee. Rohit Sharma (14) was sent back by Ish Sodhi. All three batsmen perished while trying to hit the big shot. Team India skipper Kohli said the side is making two changes to the team that had lost the last match by 10 wickets against Pakistan. Kishan and Shardul Thakur replaced Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the starting XI. Suryakumar has had to be left out of the team due to a back spasm. Explaining the playing XI, Kohli said during the toss: "We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don't have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs. It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes. Two changes. One forced, Surya has a lower back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar." (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
For New Zealand, Adam Milne came in for Tim Seifert.
New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai
- 21:13 (IST)IND End At 110/7 After 20 Overs !India have struggled to post 110/7 in 20 oversSouthee, Boult, Milne, Sodhi and Santner took wickets at regular intervals to restrict the batting sideIndia looked totally off colour from the start and failed to find the gaps even in the powerplayOnly Hardik and Jadeja could pose any kind of threat but still NZ ended on topNZ will look to begin strongly against an dangerous Indian bowling line-up
- 21:06 (IST)Six !Jadeja hits a huge six off a full toss on the leg sideIND 107/7 after 19.3 overs
- 21:06 (IST)Southee On Point !Only 2 runs off the first 2 ballsIND 101/7 after 19.2 overs
- 21:03 (IST)Wicket !Shardul Thakur also departs to Boult, India clearly strugglingIND 94/7 after 18.4 overs
- 20:59 (IST)Wicket !Pandya departs to Boult at long off for 23 runsIND 94/6 after 18.1 overs
- 20:58 (IST)Four !A boundary off the last ball of the 18th over helps India get a certain degree of momentumIND 94/5 after 18 overs
- 20:53 (IST)Four !Finally a boundary on the last ball of the 17th overHardik cuts Boult over the point region for a fourIND 86/5 after 17 overs
- 20:51 (IST)NZ Cruising !Hardik is not connecting from the middle of the bat as NZ bowlers are bowling a bit off-pace and wide of the battersIND 80/5 after 16.3 overs
- 20:46 (IST)First 15 Overs End !India are in deep trouble nowHardik and Jadeja will have to play miraculous innings to make the most of the last 5 overs nowIND 74/5 after 15 overs
- 20:43 (IST)Wicket !Rishabh Pant is castled by a fast delivery by Adam Milne for 12 runsIND 70/5 after 14.3 overs
- 20:38 (IST)IND's Last 36 Balls Remain !Only 36 balls remain and Pant-Hardik combo will want to make the best use of itIND 67/4 after 14 overs
- 20:35 (IST)Neesham Does A Superman - Wow !Exceptional athleticism from Neesham as he saves a certain six hit by HardikThe all-rounder jumps to save the ball going over the fence one-handedIND 64/4 after 13.2 overs
- 20:33 (IST)Pant - Hardik Surviving !Pant and Hardik are depending on singles for the time being and can be expected to go all out in the last fiveIND 62/4 after 13 overs
- 20:28 (IST)India Need To Up Run-Rate !NZ are giving nothing away here as the Indian batters are struggling to find gapsIND 58/4 after 12 overs
- 20:24 (IST)Wicket !Kohli departs for 9 runs to Sodhi while trying to take him onBoult takes a good catch at long on positionIND 48/4 after 10.1 overs
- 20:18 (IST)Midway In IND Innings !India need to shift gears now with Kohli and Pant in the middleNZ bowlers are bowling tight lines and lengthsIND 48/3 after 10 overs
- 20:14 (IST)NZ Dictating Terms !NZ are totally in command with Indian hopes resting on Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant nowIND 43/3 after 9 overs
- 20:08 (IST)Wicket !Ish Sodhi gets Rohit Sharma for 14 runs in 14 balls caught at long-onIND 40/3 after 7.4 overs
- 20:06 (IST)NZ On Top !NZ spinner Santner concedes only two runsIND 37/2 after 7 overs
- 20:01 (IST)Powerplay Ends !India will be disappointed to have their openers back in the dugout inside the powerplayIND 35/2 after 6 overs
- 20:00 (IST)Wicket !Just as India were looking to get back on track, Southee has got the wicket of KL Rahul for 18 runsIND 35/2 after 5.5 overs
- 19:58 (IST)Four !KL Rahul edges a ball behind the stumps to get a lucky boundaryIND 33/1 after 5.1 overs
- 19:55 (IST)Four + Six !Rohit ends the over in styleHits Milne for a four on the off-side and then picks a leg-sidish delivery for a huge sixIND 29/1 after 5 overs
- 19:52 (IST)Four !KL Rahul cuts Milne stylishly to get India goingIND 18/1 after 4.1 overs
- 19:51 (IST)Dropped !Boult could have had two wickets in two balls as Milne drops Rohit on the first ballA nervous start by IndiaIND 14/1 after 4 overs
- 19:44 (IST)Wicket !Boult strikes, gets rid of Kishan who tried to take him on again on the leg-sideIND 11/1 after 2.5 overs
- 19:42 (IST)Four !Ishan Kishan hits Boult towards the mid-wicket region for a superb boundaryIND 11/0 after 2.2 overs
- 19:40 (IST)Four !KL Rahul takes on Southee for India's first boundary of the inningsIND 6/0 after 2 overs
- 19:37 (IST)Tim Southee Starts !Pacer Tim Southee starts on target from the other endBowling a Test match lineIND 1/0 after 1.2 over
- 19:35 (IST)Strong NZ Start !Boult ends a fantastic over as mixes it up with an in swinger, out swinger, scrambled seam and a yorkerIND 1/0 after 1 over
- 19:34 (IST)Boult Bowls A Yorker !Boult bowls a fast yorker on the second ballBut still it is hard not to see Rohit Sharma at the top of the inningsIND 1/0 after 0.2 overs
- 19:31 (IST)India Innings Begins !Indian openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are in the middleNZ pacer Trent Boult starts proceedingsIND 0/0 after 0.1 overs
- 19:21 (IST)NZ Final XI !Here's looking at New Zealand's playing combination:New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent BoultKane Williamson said doing Toss: "We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Hopefully a bit of movement in the surface like the other night. Look forward to another challenge against these guys who are obviously one of the favourites in the tournament. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just gives us a nice balance to our bowling attack, provides us the extra pace as well. Conway will keep."
- 19:18 (IST)India Final XI !Here's India's final XI:India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit BumrahVirat Kohli said during the toss: "We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don't have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs. It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes. Two changes. One forced, Surya has a lower back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar."
- 19:17 (IST)Changes!n Team From Last Game !IndiaIN: Ishan Kishan, Shardul ThakurOUT: Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar KumarNew ZealandIN: Adam MilneOUT: Tim Seifert
- 19:05 (IST)Toss - NZ Opt To Bowl !New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bowl in Dubai vs India
- 18:34 (IST)India's Unique Drills - Watch !This how India geared up for the NZ match one day beforeRead More: Watch: India Gear Up For New Zealand Clash With Unconventional Training Drill, ICC Asks Fans To Name ItWatch the video:
- 18:07 (IST)India On Their Way - Watch !The Indian cricket team are on their way to the Dubai International Stadium to face NZWatch the video:
- 18:05 (IST)Captain Kohli Speaks !Virat Kohli touched on several topics as he spoke ahead of the NZ clash, like talking about Hardik Pandya's fitness and bowling chancesHardik Pandya "has to be fit to be able to bowl one or two overs", said Virat Kohli in his pre-match press conference
- 17:56 (IST)IND- NZ: Key Battles !The following players could engage in some serious cricketing action against each other in today's IND-NZ encounterBoth sides have several match winners and a good game for any one of them could change the outcome in a matter of oversRohit Sharma vs Trent BoultKL Rahul vs Tim SoutheeVirat Kohli vs Ish SodhiMartin Guptill vs Mohammed ShamiKane Williamson vs Jasprit Bumrah