Rishabh Pant has been dismissed by Adam Milne while Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur has also departed in an attempt to take on Trent Boult as India's innings pin on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. However, runs are hard to come by. India are seven wickets down and have an unenviable run-rate. A few overs back, spinner Ish Sodhi got the prized scalp of skipper Virat Kohli for nine runs after KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma were all dismissed early on as New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. India were pegged back in the powerplay overs yet again as they lost crucial top order wickets. Ishan Kishan (4) was removed by Trent Boult, while KL Rahul (18) was dismissed by Tim Southee. Rohit Sharma (14) was sent back by Ish Sodhi. All three batsmen perished while trying to hit the big shot. Team India skipper Kohli said the side is making two changes to the team that had lost the last match by 10 wickets against Pakistan. Kishan and Shardul Thakur replaced Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the starting XI. Suryakumar has had to be left out of the team due to a back spasm. Explaining the playing XI, Kohli said during the toss: "We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don't have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs. It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes. Two changes. One forced, Surya has a lower back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar." (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

For New Zealand, Adam Milne came in for Tim Seifert.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai