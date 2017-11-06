 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Ahead Of 3rd T20I, Ross Taylor Teases Virender Sehwag With Hilarious Message

Updated: 06 November 2017 12:49 IST

India take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I at Thiruvananthapuram. The three-match series is tied 1-1.

India vs New Zealand: Ahead Of 3rd T20I, Ross Taylor Teases Virender Sehwag With Hilarious Message
Ross Taylor posted this picture on his Instagram account. © Instagram

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor is not only fond of Hindi but has taken up the job of using it to good use, especially in his Twitter exchanges with Virender Sehwag. A fortnight ago, Taylor had replied to Sehwag's 'Darji' comment with a twist. To everyone's surprise, Taylor's reply to Sehwag was in perfect Hindi. Continuing the banter with the former India opener, the New Zealander took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of him sitting in front of a shut tailor shop and captioned it,"@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi... Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ."

He directly tagged Sehwag to let everyone know that he wanted to continue the banter they started in the ODI series, a couple of weeks back.

There is no denying that Taylor has impressed Sehwag and everyone else with his Hindi and the former India opener, in his reply to the New Zealander, admitted that fact.

Taylor was in the thick of things in the first One-day International against India in Mumbai on October 22, when he got together with Tom Latham to carve up a 200-run stand which won the Kiwis the match after they looked in a fair bit of trouble while chasing the 281-run target.

While Taylor missed out on a century by five runs, his contribution to the victory was immense. Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate the Taylor. "Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders," wrote Sehwag's tweet.

While the former India opener would have assumed that this would stump Taylor, the Kiwi turned the tables with a response in Hindi that left Viru shell-shocked.

Sehwag was pleasantly surprised but played the bouncer well.

After winning the first T20I, India were outclassed in the second T20I in Rajkot. With the series level at 1-1, the third and final T20I will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Topics : India New Zealand Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor Virender Sehwag India vs New Zealand 2017 Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ross Taylor trolls Virender Sehwag
  • Three-match T20I series tied 1-1
  • 3rd and final T20I will be held in Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Highlights: Ashish Nehra Gets Fitting Farewell Gift As India Outclass NZ By 53 Runs
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Highlights: Ashish Nehra Gets Fitting Farewell Gift As India Outclass NZ By 53 Runs
Virat Kohli's Change Of Stance Helped Him Counter Kiwis' Trap
Virat Kohli's Change Of Stance Helped Him Counter Kiwis' Trap
3rd ODI: India Win Thriller In Kanpur To Clinch Series 2-1 vs New Zealand
3rd ODI: India Win Thriller In Kanpur To Clinch Series 2-1 vs New Zealand
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.