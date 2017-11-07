 
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Meet Team India's 'Boy Band' Members

Updated: 07 November 2017 10:59 IST

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya seemed to be in a relax mood ahead of the 3rd and final T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram.

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan show off a dance move. © Twitter

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the third and final T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram, skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan decided to show off some of their dance moves. Pandya posted a six-second GIF of the trio pulling off a dance move and hashtagged it 'BoyBandVibes'. All three seemed to be in a relaxed, jovial mood and that's a good sign as the Men in Blue would need to be at their best against opponents that have time and again thwarted them in the shortest format of the game.

A few hours earlier, Pandya had posted a scenic picture of him charging "up the batteries in beautiful Thiruvananthapuram".

India were outgunned by New Zealand in the second T20I in Rajkot and the hosts will be more than eager to get back to winning ways.

However, it won't be easy against a side that India doesn't have a good record in Twenty20 cricket.

The two teams have been pitted against each other on eight occasions, out of which one match was abandoned in 2012. Out of the rest, Team India have managed just win match -- the first T20I in this series in Delhi.

Barring that the Kiwis have won six times and will look to continue their domination over India in the shortest format of the game.

The Indian batsmen failed to come to the party in Rajkot. Only Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni made any real contribution with the bat. The Indian skipper will be hoping that is not the case in the decider in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Topics : India New Zealand Virat Kohli Hardik Himanshu Pandya Shikhar Dhawan India vs New Zealand 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Kohli, Dhawan, Pandya show off dance move
  • Hardik Pandya posted a GIF on Twitter
  • India face New Zealand in the deciding T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
