India vs New Zealand 3rd T20, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Aim To Go For The Kill As Rain Threat Looms Large

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's batting position will be under spotlight as India aim to go for the kill against a gutsy New Zealand in the third T20 International despite weather threatening to play spoilsport. The series is levelled at 1-1 and just like the preceding Australia series, where the series decider T20 at Hyderabad was a washout, there are chances that the 'winner takes it all' encounter against the 'Black Caps' could meet the same fate with forecasts of rain by the Meteorological department. The Virat Kohli-led India team has been on a roll in recent times but has faced stiff resistance from an enterprising New Zealand, usually known to punch above its weight.

It will be nearly three decades (29 years) since the city witnessed an international match and it has become all the more significant after calls to replace Dhoni from the shortest format gaining momentum. Former India great VVS Laxman in no uncertain terms has said that while Dhoni can still be a part of ODIs, it's time to groom someone new in the shortest format. While 49 off 37 balls with a strike-rate of 132 may not be all that bad but the former captain's inability to rotate strike during the past one year has been a cause of concern. (Live Scorecard)

17:23 IST: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took to twitter to give an update about the weather conditions.

17:21 IST: While both team aims for a series victory, rain threat looms large over the series decider at Thiruvananthapuram.

In Dhoni's innings, he had scored 26 runs in boundaries from five deliveries (3x6, 2x4) and managed only 23 from the remaining 32 deliveries, which is far less than run a ball. It will be interesting to see where Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri slot Dhoni in the next game. A school of thought suggests that Dhoni will be suited at No 4 in case India lose early wickets as it will give him time to settle down. The Indian team's performance has been one of contrast in the first two games.