India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Slams 32nd Hundred, Becomes Fastest To Score 9000 ODI Runs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli notched up his 32nd One-Day International (ODI) century during the third and final ODI match between India and New Zealand at Green Park stadium, Kanpur. During his innings, Kohli also became the fastest cricketer to score 9,000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in 194 innings. The stylish right-hander became the sixth Indian to achieve the milestone. Kohli tops the charts ahead of AB de Villiers, who achieved the landmark in 205 innings and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (228 innings).

Courtesy his 113 off 106 balls against New Zealand, Kohli registered his sixth century in 2017 - the most by a captain in a year. Five each - Ganguly (2000), Ponting (2003 & 2007), Grame Smith (2005), AB de Villiers (2015).

Apart from this, he has the most number of ODI runs in a year by a captain, followed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who scored 1,424 in 2007.

Kohli now also has over 2,000 runs in 2017 across all international formats.

After losing Shikhar Dhawan early, Kohli and Rohit Sharma steadied the Indian innings as they stitched together a massive 230-run partnership. By doing so, Kohli-Rohit registered their 12th-century stand for India in ODIs behind Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly (26) and Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag (13).

Terrific effort, @imVkohli! Congratulations on your century and on becoming the fastest to reach to 9K runs. Wish you many more. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QrUEFQYhaY — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 29, 2017

Century toh haemoglobin ki tarah Virat Kohli ke khoon mein hi shaamil ho chuki hai. 32 one day 100's in 202 matches. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2017

number 32, watching a game from the start after a long time. Top knock from @imVkohli , over to the bowlers now to seal another series. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 29, 2017

Kohli, who smashed his century in 96 balls, hit eight boundaries and one six. The 28-year-old batsman is also one century short of 50 international hundreds in all formats. Currently, he is has 49 international centuries - 32 in ODIs and 17 in Tests.

Kohli's knock helped power India to 337 for six in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Kanpur. The series is tied at 1-1.

During the first ODI at Pune, the right-handed batsman had also scored a brilliant ton. Kohli had scored his 31st ton on that day, helping him go past Ricky Ponting's record of 30 centuries and putting him behind only Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI centuries.