India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Smashes 15th ODI Hundred In Series Decider

Rohit Sharma on Sunday smashed a brilliant century to give India a solid platform in the third match of the ODI series against New Zealand at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The right-handed batsman was due for a big score after making 7 and 20 in his previous two innings and was seen in his elements against the visitors. The 30-year-old, who scored his hundred in 106 balls, looked aggressive right from the start of the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking. His compatriot Shikhar Dhawan got out early in the seventh over but Rohit along with skipper Virat Kohli rebuild the innings to put India on top. Rohit's power-packed innings was studded with 11 fours and two sixes.

The Indian opener has been in sublime form in the calendar year and has scored over 1000 runs at an average of almost 70, which also includes four hundreds.

The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 and Virat Kohli and team are backing themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row.

The Indian team lost the first match of the series in Mumbai but the Men in Blue came back superbly well in the second game and executed its plans perfectly in Pune, especially on the bowling front with in-form pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah doing the job early on as well as in the death overs.