India vs New Zealand 2nd T20, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Look to Clinch Series, Kiwis Eye Comeback

Team India will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on New Zealand for the second T20I match at Rajkot today. Riding on Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's fine fifties complimented by Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel's disciplined bowling, the Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis by 53 runs in the first T20I. However, the hosts can't be complacent and would be wary of a fight back by the Kiwis. All eyes will be on the Indian openers for a repeat performance. India had posted a mammoth 202/3 in their 20 overs after a record-breaking 158-run partnership between Rohit and Dhawan in the first match at Delhi. The win was India's first-ever over the Kiwis in the shortest form of the game. (Live scorecard)

The 2007 World T20 champions have produced impressive death bowling with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace department, while the spinners also pitched in with some excellent bowling in the middle overs. Considering the immense all-round strength that the hosts boast of, it's going to be a Herculean task for the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to prevent India from surging to a third T20I series victory in eight contests, going back to 2012-13, three of which were drawn encounters. The last game is scheduled at Thiruvananthapuram on November 7.

Catch live score and updates of the the second T20I match between India and New Zealand at Rajkot

The Indian top order batting, with superb stroke-makers in Dhawan, Rohit and skipper Virat Kohli, has to be tamed early if New Zealand hope to carry on the fight till the series-ending game. The Black Caps' new ball attack of Trent Boult and Tim Southee will have to bounce back to give momentum to the visitors. "We were outplayed in all the areas, fielding included, which is something we pride ourselves on and something we need to be much better at in Twenty20 cricket," Williamson had said after the Delhi loss.