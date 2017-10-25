 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: MCA to Conduct Inquiry Into Pitch-Tampering Issue

Updated: 25 October 2017 14:32 IST

Earlier this year as well, Salgaoncar was in dock when ICC match referee rated Pune's pitch as poor after the end of the first Test between India and Australia.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: MCA to Conduct Inquiry Into Pitch-Tampering Issue
Despite the controversy, the 2nd India-New Zealand ODI went ahead as planned. © AFP

The President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Abhay Apte on Wednesday said that the association will conduct a detailed inquiry into Pune curator Pandurang Salgaoncar's claims that he could tamper with the pitch ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand.

In the sting operation by India Today TV, Salgaoncar is seen and heard speaking about tampering with the pitch to an undercover reporter, who poses as a bookie, while standing on the pitch of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday evening.

"I am here just to make one statement because since morning there has been some news which is appearing on the TV on a very disturbing subject, so I have to tell that the MCA, of course the BCCI and CoA have zero tolerance on such subjects," Apte told reporters ahead of the start of the second India-New Zealand ODI.

"So MCA will be making a detailed inquiry on what has happened or what has appeared on the television but before we have our urgent meeting," he added.

Apte also informed that Salgaoncar has been suspended with immediate effect and MCA has withdrawn his membership as well.

"In the capacity of MCA President I have taken Mr Salgaoncar under suspension with immediate effect and all his work has been withdrawn, including his basic membership with MCA has been withdrawn," the MCA president said.

Salgaoncar is a former Maharashtra pacer, who played a total of 63 first-class games.

Earlier this year as well, Salgaoncar was in dock when ICC match referee rated Pune's pitch as poor after the end of the first Test between India and Australia.

The match had ended on the third day with the visiting team defeating India by a margin of 333 runs.

Topics : India New Zealand Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Cricket India vs New Zealand 2017
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • BCCI suspended the curator of Pune's cricket stadium
  • The 2nd ODI went ahead as per schedule
  • India are down 0-1 in the 3-match ODI series
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Sings Malayalam Song, Wins Hearts
Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Sings Malayalam Song, Wins Hearts
India vs New Zealand: Ahead Of Pune ODI, Curator Seen On Video Disclosing Pitch Info, Suspended
India vs New Zealand: Ahead Of Pune ODI, Curator Seen On Video Disclosing Pitch Info, Suspended
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score: Dhawan, Kohli Revive Hosts After Early Wicket vs Kiwis
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score: Dhawan, Kohli Revive Hosts After Early Wicket vs Kiwis
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.