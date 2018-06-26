 
India vs Ireland: Virat Kohli Shares Selfie, Stranger 'Photobombs'

Updated: 26 June 2018 19:26 IST

India have reached Ireland, where they will play two T20 Internationals before heading for England.

India captain Virat Kohli will return to action after a long time as India aim to begin their long UK tour on a positive note at the Village, Dublin, on Wednesday. The Kohli-led side will face sterner tests in England (3 T20Is, 3 ODIS and 5 Tests) after two T20I matches against Ireland. Team India players took to their respective Twitter handles to upload pictures of themselves travelling to Ireland. Virat Kohli's contribution hogged the limelight as someone photobombed his selfie with Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul. "Off to Ireland with someone photobombing behind us!" read the Indian captain's photo caption.

While India are the number one ranked Test side in the world, England sit atop the ODI rankings. The contest between the top sides will definitely be challenging for both the teams but the hosts will have the advantage of playing in home conditions.

However, as of now, India will have to get used to the different conditions of Ireland as the T20Is could be an interesting opener for India.

Both Kohli and India coach Ravi Shastri believe that their team is ready to play "difficult cricket" and will give a stiff competition to England.

"We are looking forward to playing difficult cricket. That is the only way we can improve as a team and improve. We are looking to change the trend of teams not being good travellers. These are exciting times for Indian cricket," said Kohli.

"We are going to England to win, not to take a stroll on the road and have coffee. It'll be serious business once we step onto the field," Kohli said about his team's confidence.

Topics : India Cricket Team Ireland Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli uploaded a photo on his official Twitter handle
  • India captain Virat Kohli will return to action after a long time
  • The pace department will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah
