India vs Ireland: Virat Kohli And His Boys Spent A 'Beautiful Day' In Dublin. Have A Look

Virat Kohli-led Team India outplayed Ireland in the first of two Twenty20 Internationals as the visitors scored 208/5 before restricting the hosts for 132/9 in Dublin on Wednesday. The 29-year-old skipper enjoyed a day off ahead of the second fixture in the company of his teammates Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, exploring the scenic beauty of Dublin. Kohli took to Twitter and shared a picture with his boys while enjoying a 'beautiful day' in sunny day in the Irish capital. "Beautiful day in Sunny Dublin," tweeted Kohli along with a picture.

Beautiful day in Sunny Dublin. pic.twitter.com/fAGkBtLfcm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 28, 2018

India and Ireland will meet for the second time at the same venue on Friday and the hosts would be hoping to hit back against their higher-ranked opponents.

Just chillin' with the guys after a wonderful start to the tour. pic.twitter.com/vbZfCzbHRd — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 28, 2018

Now that India have started their much-anticipated tour of the United Kingdom on a bright note, Kohli said that the touring party will experiment with their middle-order batting. The 29-year-old believes that a flexible batting order will help keep India's opponents guessing while they are in Ireland and England.

India can't lose the series now, so the team management has decided to field the players like Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Siddarth Kaul and Umesh Yadav, who missed the first outing.

"We're going to give everyone a go in this series. The management and me as captain decided it. There're no mysteries and we're looking everyone to give game time," said Kohli at the post-match ceremony.

Another run-fest is on the cards at the warm and sunny Malahide on Friday and Ireland will have an excellent opportunity to notch up a win against a top team, while India would be hoping to make light work of their lower-ranked opposition.