Rohit Sharma Says Matches Against Ireland Good Preparation For England Tour

Indian opener Rohit Sharma feels that the T20I matches against Ireland will serve as a good preparation for the upcoming gruelling two-month long England tour. India registered a convincing 76-run victory against Ireland in the first of the two T20Is at the Village, Dublin. Put into bat, India rode on scintillating innings from Rohit Sharma (97) and Shikhar Dhawan (74) as they posted a mammoth total of 208/5 in 20 overs. Following the match, Rohit, in a chat with Dhawan, posted on the BCCI website, spoke about his return to international cricket and the importance of matches against Ireland.

"This was a good start to the Ireland tour. After this we have a challenging tour against England. So this is a good preparation for the England tour. And hopefully, if we perform good against Ireland in the second match, a victory will give us confidence for the England tour," Rohit said.

Talking about coming back to international cricket after a brief period, Rohit said, "It felt good playing for India after a long time. We strung together a big partnership and won the match."

Dhawan pointed out that it is important to start any tour on a positive note as it helps in the process of performing better and Rohit seconded.

"Whenever a team plays after a long time, there are chances that the team might not put up their best performance but we showed no such signs. However, our fielding was not up to the mark, which we will look to improve," the right-handed batsman remarked.

India play the 2nd T20I against Ireland on June 29 at the Village, Dublin.