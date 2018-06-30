India vs Ireland: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheering For Hardik Pandya Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya displayed nerves of steel on Friday as he smashed a 10-ball 32 in the 2nd T20I against Ireland to propel India's total to 213/4 in 20 overs. After staying unbeaten, he also impressed with the ball as he took a wicket and gave away just 10 runs in 2 overs at an economy rate of 5. The Men in Blue bowled out the hosts for just 70 runs and recorded a comprehensive 143-run victory to win the series 2-0. After the win, Pandya took to Instagram and credited former captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni for getting his form back. He shared a video of Ziva, with the caption, "Oh I think that I found myself a cheerleader ?? ?????????? @zivasinghdhoni006 ??????Video courtesy: @sakshisingh_r. In the video shared with Pandya by Dhoni's wife Sakshi, the 3-year old was seen cheering for the right handed-batsman. "Come on! Come on, Hardik," Ziva said in the video.

In his innings of 32, Pandya hit four sixes, and a four. In 2 T20Is against Ireland, he has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 380.

India completed the formality of a 2-0 win in Ireland on Friday with their biggest ever T20 victory, by 143 runs.

Siddarth Kaul, who took 21 wickets in the IPL this year, was given his debut on Friday and took a wicket in his second over although once again it was the spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and player of the series Yuzvendra Chahal who ripped through the Ireland line-up, sharing six wickets as Ireland were bowled out in just 12.3 overs for 70.

KL Rahul, who sat out the first match, scored 70 off 36 balls and with Suresh Raina hitting 69 off 45 as India totalled 213-4.

After clinching the two match T20I series against Ireland, India will now travel to England for a 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Test match series.