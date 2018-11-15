 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Ireland Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 15 November 2018 09:28 IST

India will be desperately hoping for their opening batter Smriti Mandhana to come up with a big score.

India vs Ireland Live Streaming Women
It has been a combined team effort for the women in blue in the opening two matches so far. © Twitter

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are on a roll after convincingly defeating New Zealand and Pakistan in the first two Group B encounters of the ICC Women's World T20. On Thursday, they face Ireland with a view of the semi-final berth. Ireland have lost both their opening games, the first against Australia by nine wickets, and then a 38-run defeat against Pakistan in the second. It has been a combined team effort for the women in blue in the opening two matches so far. While skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the young Jemimah Rodrigues batted out the White Ferns comprehensively in the first match, the second game witnessed a composed knock from veteran Mithali Raj that helped India outshine Pakistan. Going into Thursday's match, India will be desperately hoping for their opening batter Smriti Mandhana to come up with a big score. After failing in the opener, Mandhana got off to a decent start in the second tie, but eventually failed to capitalise on it. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When is India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match is on November 15, 2018.

Where will the India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match be played?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match begin?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match will begin at 20:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Cricket India Women
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India face Ireland with a view of the semi-final berth
  • Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are on a roll
  • It has been a combined team effort for the women in blue
Related Articles
ICC Women
ICC Women's World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Eye Semi-Final Berth As They Face Deflated Ireland
Harmanpreet Kaur Carries Unwell Mascot Off The Ground During ICC Women
Harmanpreet Kaur Carries Unwell Mascot Off The Ground During ICC Women's World T20
Pakistan Women
Pakistan Women's Team Get 10-Run Penalty For Running On The Pitch In Women's World T20 Match
ICC Women
ICC Women's World T20: Mithali Raj Powers India To Seven-Wicket Win Vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan, Highlights ICC Women
India vs Pakistan, Highlights ICC Women's World T20: India Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.