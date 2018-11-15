India vs Ireland Live Streaming Women's World T20: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are on a roll after convincingly defeating New Zealand and Pakistan in the first two Group B encounters of the ICC Women's World T20 . On Thursday, they face Ireland with a view of the semi-final berth. Ireland have lost both their opening games, the first against Australia by nine wickets, and then a 38-run defeat against Pakistan in the second. It has been a combined team effort for the women in blue in the opening two matches so far . While skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the young Jemimah Rodrigues batted out the White Ferns comprehensively in the first match, the second game witnessed a composed knock from veteran Mithali Raj that helped India outshine Pakistan. Going into Thursday's match, India will be desperately hoping for their opening batter Smriti Mandhana to come up with a big score. After failing in the opener, Mandhana got off to a decent start in the second tie, but eventually failed to capitalise on it. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When is India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match is on November 15, 2018.

Where will the India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match be played?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match begin?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match will begin at 20:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match?

The India vs Ireland Women's World T20 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)