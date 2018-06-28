Watch: Hardik Pandya Does An MS Dhoni, Nails Helicopter Shot For Six

India piled up runs and pain on Ireland in the first Twenty20 International of the two-match series on Wednesday. The visitors registered an emphatic 76-run win to take a 1-0 lead . Rohit Sharma dazzled with the bat but fell three short of a well-deserved century while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 74 off just 45 balls to give India a wonder start. India ended up with 208 for five in their allotted 20 overs with Hardik Pandya finishing off the Indian innings in style. Pandya launched Peter Chase for a maximum straight over the bowler's head but it was the nature of his shot that got the fans talking.

Pandya, taking a leaf out of MS Dhoni's handbook, produced a brilliant helicopter shot that sent fans on Twitter in a frenzy.

So Hardik Pandya can also play half Helicopter short !! #INDvIRE — Rj Harshil (@RjHarshil) June 27, 2018

Hardik pandya with the Helicopter.... Wow sixx.. — Raasu(@Mr_idiottt) June 27, 2018

Wow awesome helicopter shot by hardik pandya...!!! — deepp j sens (@deepsen16) June 27, 2018

Hardik Pandya just pulled of a Dhoni...

What a helicopter shot that was !!#IREvIND — Kaushik (@Sarcasmm007) June 27, 2018

What if MS hasn't landed his helicopter today. His protege - just kidding, mind - Hardik Pandya lands one and gets 6, Immense bottom hand mechanics from Hardik and it lands in front of the sightscreen. India end on a high.#IREvIND #dublin @BCCI @msdhoni — Vishnu Nair(@hijackervishnu) June 27, 2018

India produced a brilliant all-round performance to completely outclass the Irish in Dublin. After Sharma and Dhawan's blockbuster innings, India's spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the Ireland batsmen.

Ireland's weakness against quality spin bowling was clearly exposed as wickets started to tumble one after the other as soon as skipper Virat Kohli employed Chahal and Kuldeep.

With the power play yielding 43 runs for the loss of Paul Sterling's wicket, Chahal and Kuldeep sliced through the Irish batting line-up. Kuldeep ended with figures of four for 21 while Chahal took three wickets, giving away 38 off his four overs.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/19), who drew first blood with the wicket of Sterling, came back to complete the proceedings with the wicket of George Dockrell (9) as the hosts ended with 132 for nine in their 20 overs.