India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Virat Kohli and Team India would be keen to register their second win when they play the 2nd T20 International against Ireland on Friday. India were runaway winners in the 1st T20I, scoring a massive 208 for 5 in their 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma contributing 97 runs, and then restricting Ireland to 132 for 9 when they batted. This series comes largely as a preparation for the long and arduous England series about to begin after this. Virat Kohli has already indicated that India will experiment in the 2nd T20 International vs Ireland as they prepare for the England contests.
When is Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International?
The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International will take place on June 29, 2018.
Where is Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International?
The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International will be played in Dublin, Ireland.
What time does the Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International begin?
The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International begins at 8:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International?
The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International will be shown on the Sony Network.
How do I watch online live streaming of the Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International match?
The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.