 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 28 June 2018 13:22 IST

India will be looking to sweep the series when they take on Ireland again.

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
This series comes largely as a preparation for the long and arduous England series. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and Team India would be keen to register their second win when they play the 2nd T20 International against Ireland on Friday. India were runaway winners in the 1st T20I, scoring a massive 208 for 5 in their 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma contributing 97 runs, and then restricting Ireland to 132 for 9 when they batted. This series comes largely as a preparation for the long and arduous England series about to begin after this. Virat Kohli has already indicated that India will experiment in the 2nd T20 International vs Ireland as they prepare for the England contests.

When is Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International?

The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International will take place on June 29, 2018.

Where is Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International?

The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International will be played in Dublin, Ireland.

What time does the Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International begin?

The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International begins at 8:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International?

The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International will be shown on the Sony Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International match?

The Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Ireland Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Team India would be keen to register their second win
  • Kohli has already indicated that India will experiment in the 2nd T20I
  • India were runaway winners in the 1st T20I
Related Articles
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
All-Round India Hammer Ireland By 76 Runs In First T20I
All-Round India Hammer Ireland By 76 Runs In First T20I
India vs Ireland, Highlights, 1st T20: Kuldeep Yadav Shines As India Outclass Ireland By 76 Runs
India vs Ireland, Highlights, 1st T20: Kuldeep Yadav Shines As India Outclass Ireland By 76 Runs
Ireland vs India: Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Another Record
Ireland vs India: Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Another Record
India vs Ireland: Virat Kohli Shares Selfie, Stranger
India vs Ireland: Virat Kohli Shares Selfie, Stranger 'Photobombs'
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.