India vs Ireland, 1st T20 International: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India captain Virat Kohli will return to action as India begin their long and potentially trying tour of the UK with the 1st T20 International vs Ireland at Dublin on Tuesday. This will the first of two T20Is that India will be playing against Ireland, who were recently granted Test status. The series is being considered a stiff test for India, especially when they begin the England leg of the tour. However, as of now, India will have to get used to the alien conditions of Ireland as the two sides face off in what could be quite an interesting opener for India.
When is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will take place on June 27, 2018.
Where is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will be played in Dublin, Ireland.
What time does the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International begin?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International begins at 8:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will be shown on Sony Six.
How do I watch online live streaming of the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International match?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.