India vs England Women's World T20 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Harmanpreet Kaur is currently leading the tournament run-chart with 167 runs from four games at a strike rate of 177.
The Indian women's cricket team, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, will look to take the revenge of the 2017 World Cup final loss to England when the two teams clash in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World T20 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday. Earlier, the other semi-final match will be played between Australia and the Windies at the same venue. In the Women's World Cup last year, Mithali Raj-led India suffered a nine-run loss to England in the summit clash at Lord's. India women have been impressive in the ongoing World T20 so far as they beat two formidable teams in their group, the 'White Ferns' from New Zealand by 34 runs and the 'Southern Stars' from Australia by 48 runs, maintaining an all-win record at the league stage. However, England, the reigning ODI world champions, are a quality side in the shortest format. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)
When is India vs England Women's World T20 semi-final match?
The India vs England Women's World T20 semi-final match is on November 22 (23rd in India), 2018.
Where will the India vs England Women's World T20 semi-final match be played?
The India vs England Women's World T20 semi-final match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.
What time does the India vs England Women's World T20 semi-final match begin?
The India vs England Women's World T20 semi-final match will begin at 5:30 IST.
Which TV channels will telecast India vs England Women's World T20 semi-final match?
The India vs England Women's World T20 semi-final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch online live streaming of India vs England Women's World T20 semi-final match?
The India vs England Women's World T20 Semi-Final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)