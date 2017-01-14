India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Ravindra Jadeja vs Joe Root

Ravindra Jadeja has been a revelation with the ball for India in ODIs and T20s but the Rajkot all-rounder will need to make a far bigger contribution with the bat. Jadeja has scored tons of runs in domestic competitions but has failed to carry that on the international stage. Meanwhile, Joe Root is a proven performer in all formats of the game. He arrived late in India for the one-day series due to the birth of his child, but should have no problem getting used to the conditions having already played the Test series.

Here is a look at how the two players match-up, going by their performance in the last 12 months:

Jadeja, like his spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin, has played only four ODIs for India in the past year. The all-rounder has scored 35 runs at an average of 35.00 and has taken three wickets. With a busy Test schedule to contend with last year, Indian think-tank had opted to rest Jadeja for the New Zealand ODI series. However, he has shown just how dangerous he can be in Indian conditions in the recently-concluded Test series against England. Once again, he will be the key as India look for a repeat of the Test series whitewash.

Jadeja has played 17 T20Is for India in the last 12 months but is yet to make a notable contribution. The 28-year-old has managed to score just 19 runs and averages a paltry 6.33. He has taken 17 wickets with a best of 2/11.

Meanwhile, Root has arguably been the most consistent performer for England in the past year. He has scored 796 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.23. He has smashed two hundreds and has a high score of 125 runs.

Root has played nine T20Is in the last 12 months and has scored 297 runs at an average of 37.12. He has a high score of 83 and also has two wickets to his name.