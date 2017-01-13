India vs England ODIs: Where to Watch Live Telecast And Live Streaming

After beating England comprehensively in the Test matches, the Indian cricket team will be up against Englishmen in the One Day International (ODI) series starting from January 15 in Pune. After handing over the reins of captaincy to Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play purely as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the series and it will be interesting to see how he approaches the game now. India are scheduled to play three ODIs, with the first in Pune, followed by Cuttack on January 19. Kolkata will host the final match of the ODI series on January 22.

The focus will also be on Yuvraj Singh, the comeback man of Indian cricket, who is back in the reckoning in ODIs for India. His power-hitting is something India has missed, especially at the back end of the innings. Yuvraj last played an ODI for India on December 11, 2013, against South Africa at Centurion while his last T20I appearance was on March 27, 2016, against Australia at Mohali in the World T20.

The stylish left-hander has played 15 T20Is in the past year, scoring 166 runs at an average of 20.75 with a high score of 35. He has also chipped in with five wickets in this period.

The live streaming of the matches will be shown on hotstar.com, while the matches will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

ODI Fixtures:

1st ODI: January 15, Pune

2nd ODI: January 19, Cuttack

3rd ODI: January 22, Kolkata

England have played two practice matches ahead of the three-match ODI series. They won the first match beating MS Dhoni's side by 3 wickets while ended on the losing side in the second warm-up match against Ajinkya Rahane's team by 6 wickets.