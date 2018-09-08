 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Murali Vijay Joins English County Side Essex

Updated: 08 September 2018 19:14 IST

Essex have three games left in the County Championship's First Division and are currently in fourth place.

Murali Vijay Joins English County Side Essex
Murali Vijay joined Essex for the rest of the English side's County Championship campaign. (File picture) © AFP

India batsman Murali Vijay has agreed to join Essex for the rest of the English side's County Championship campaign. Vijay played India's first two Tests on their current tour of England, but was dropped after struggling in their heavy defeat at Lord's. The 34-year-old opener was twice dismissed without scoring in that match, but caught Essex's attention with a half-century against his new club during a tour match in July. Vijay joins Essex as a replacement overseas player following the exit of Australian seamer Peter Siddle.

Essex have three games left in the County Championship's First Division and are currently in fourth place.

"We're delighted that Murali has chosen to come here, he's a great batsman who can score runs at the top of the order," Essex head Coach Anthony McGrath said. 

"Vijay's run-scoring ability means he can be the difference-maker in a game, and that skill is something we were looking to bring in towards the end of the season and something that we're excited about."

Vijay added: "I was here with the India side about a month ago and saw first-hand just how good the crowd is. I can't wait to play for Essex and hopefully win some matches."

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Murali Vijay Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Essex have three games left in the County Championship's First Division
  • We're delighted that Murali has chosen to come, said Essex head coach
  • Can't wait to play for Essex, said Vijay
Related Articles
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Put India Ahead On Day 1
India vs England Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Put India Ahead On Day 1
India vs England: Virat Kohli Slams Batting Collapse, Admits India Were Outplayed By England
India vs England: Virat Kohli Slams Batting Collapse, Admits India Were Outplayed By England
India vs England: Murali Vijay Faces Fans
India vs England: Murali Vijay Faces Fans' Ire After Registering A 'Pair' In Lord's Test
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rain Washes Out Play On Day 1 At Lord
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rain Washes Out Play On Day 1 At Lord's
Sourav Ganguly Picks His Openers For India
Sourav Ganguly Picks His Openers For India's First Test Against England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.