India women defeated England by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the second of the three-match ODI series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana continued her good form with the bat as she brought up her 15th ODI half-century in India's run chase. Riding on Mandhana's 63 and significant contributions from captain Mithali Raj (47 not out) and Punam Raut (32), India chased down the modest target of 162 runs in 41.1 overs. While India lost opener Jemimah Rodrigues early, it was the 73-run partnership between Mandhana and Raut that set the stage for India's series win against current world champions England.

Anya Shrubsole picked two wickets for England giving away just 23 runs in eight overs. She was also their most economical bowler. Georgia Elwiss picked up one wicket.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Their decision to bat first was proved wrong by India as England lost three early wickets when the score read 14. Had it not been for the rescue act by Natalie Sciver (12 fours and one six), who built two partnerships, first 30-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Tamie Beaumont, and, then a 49-run stand with Lauren Winfield for the fifth wicket.

Rest of the English batswomen failed to reach the double-digit mark as England were bundled out for 161 runs in 43.3 overs. Sciver was the top-scorer for England with 85 runs.

Veteran Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey picked four wickets each. Shikha was the most economical bowler for India giving away only 18 runs from her quota of 10 overs. Goswami gave away 30 runs in 8.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Poonam Yadav picked up two wickets.

Goswami was adjudged player of the match. India women earn two vital championship points in the ICC Women's Championship as well. This is India's second ODI series win in a row. Recently, Mithali Raj-led India won an ODI series in New Zealand 2-1.