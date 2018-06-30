India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar Out Of T20I Series

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team suffered a double injury blow on Saturday as key pacer Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Washington Sundar were ruled out the Twenty20 International series against England due to injuries. The three-match T20I series is scheduled to begin from Tuesday. Bumrah sustained an injury to his left thumb while fielding in the first T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday, and thus will miss the three-match series in England. The 24-year-old, a key death overs bowler, did not take part in the optional nets on Thursday and was not part of the team for the second T20I on Friday.

India won the T20I series against Ireland 2-0. But ahead of a sterner test against England, it's a major blow for India. Bumrah is ranked 10th on ICC's T20I bowlers' ranking. He, though, is expected to be fit in time for the three-match ODI series that begins in Nottingham on July 12.

Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a right ankle injury. He sustained this injury whilst playing football during India's first practice session in Dublin on Tuesday.

Replacements will be named by the BCCI in due course, with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Thakur's names being talked up.

Meanwhile, England too have made an addition to their T20I squad, but only for the first game in Manchester. Batsman Dawid Malan has been called in as cover for pacer Tom Curran who has a side strain, but the latter is expected to be fit for the last two games of the series.

(With PTI Inputs)