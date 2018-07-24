 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

James Anderson Regains Top ICC Test Bowler Ranking

Updated: 24 July 2018 18:06 IST

India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is at No.3.

James Anderson Regains Top ICC Test Bowler Ranking
England pace spearhead James Anderson has regained top spot in Tests. © AFP

Ahead of the crucial five-match Test series against India starting on August 1, England pace spearhead James Anderson has regained top spot among the ICC Test bowlers in the latest rankings released here on Tuesday. Anderson, who scalped nine wickets in the drawn two-Test series against Pakistan at home, has pushed South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada following the Proteas' 0-2 loss at the hands of Sri Lanka in the just-concluded two-Test series. Rabada, who took eight wickets in the series, including a four-for in the opening Test in Galle, dropped to the second spot with 882 points, even as Anderson comfortably rocketed to the top with 892 points.

Behind them is India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja at No.3 while another Protea Vernon Philander separates No.5-ranked Ravichandran Ashwin from his spin twin.

Despite a below-par series, South Africa, however had something to cheer about as spinner Keshav Maharaj, who took a 12-wicket haul in the second Test, has gained five places to find himself ranked at No.18.

Sri Lanka's veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath swapped places with New Zealand's Neil Wagner to take the No.8 spot.

Among the batsmen, Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne's 356 runs in the two Tests helped him gain three places to a career-high No.7 in the rankings, led by banned Australian former captain Steve Smith and followed by India captain Virat Kohli.

Also moving upward is his skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who despite missing the series owing to suspension, found himself rising to No.8, two places below India's Cheteshwar Pujara.

Among the other Indians, Ajinkya Rahane moved a spot up to No.19 while Lokesh Rahul is stable at No.18.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team James Anderson Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is at No.3
  • Sri Lanka's veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath swapped places
  • Ajinkya Rahane moved a spot up to No.19
Related Articles
James Anderson Regains Top ICC Test Bowler Ranking
James Anderson Regains Top ICC Test Bowler Ranking
Kuldeep Yadav Mystery Can Be Solved Through Patience, Says James Anderson
Kuldeep Yadav Mystery Can Be Solved Through Patience, Says James Anderson
Virat Kohli Is Lying If He Says His Runs Won
Virat Kohli Is Lying If He Says His Runs Won't Matter: James Anderson
India vs England: James Anderson All Set For Comeback
India vs England: James Anderson All Set For Comeback
England vs India: James Anderson Granted 6-Week Break To Recover From Shoulder Injury
England vs India: James Anderson Granted 6-Week Break To Recover From Shoulder Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.