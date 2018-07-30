Head To Head: England Hold Upper Hand Against India In Home Test Matches
Read In
Rahul Dravid was the last Indian captain to help India prevail over the Englishmen in an away series.
England will host India in a Test series at home for the first time since 2014 with the first Test beginning at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 1. In 2014, England under the captaincy of Alastair Cook clinched the five-match Pataudi Trophy 3-1 with the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian team not being able to matchup on most occasions. Former batting icon Rahul Dravid was the last to help India prevail over the Englishmen in away conditions when he led the visitors to a 1-0 victory in the Pataudi Trophy in 2007.
England and India have met 57 times on English soil in the longest format of the game. The hosts hold a clear upper hand over India with 30 wins. India will face a severe test as their past record only accounts for six wins to their name while 21 matches ended in a draw.
India in England Head-to-head:
Matches: 57
India won: 6
England won: 30
Draw: 21
As far as the overall record is concerned, England and India have clashed in 117 Tests. India have won 25 of these while England bagged 43 victories with 49 matches ending in draws.