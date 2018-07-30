Head To Head: England Hold Upper Hand Against India In Home Test Matches

England will host India in a Test series at home for the first time since 2014 with the first Test beginning at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 1. In 2014, England under the captaincy of Alastair Cook clinched the five-match Pataudi Trophy 3-1 with the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian team not being able to matchup on most occasions. Former batting icon Rahul Dravid was the last to help India prevail over the Englishmen in away conditions when he led the visitors to a 1-0 victory in the Pataudi Trophy in 2007.