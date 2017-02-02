India vs England: Eoin Morgan Dubs Batting Performance In 3rd T20I As Worst In Recent Times

Eoin Morgan slammed his side's batting performance in 3rd T20I, which England lost by 75 runs to India.

England captain Eoin Morgan has bemoaned his side's batting performance during the third Twenty20 International against India on Wednesday. England suffered a stunning batting collapse which saw them lost eight wickets for just eight runs while chasing 203 for victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The English skipper dubbed his team's batting show as their worst performance in recent times. India went on to inflict a crushing 75-run defeat to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1 and complete a Tour sweep, having also won the Test and One-Day International series.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's Twenty20 best of six for 25 combined with Jasprit Bumrah's three wickets ripped through the English middle and lower order, with five batsmen being dismissed without scoring.

"I can't put my finger on it. We haven't produced a batting performance as bad as that in two and a half years," Morgan told reporters.

"We pride ourselves on our batting and it's been our strong suit for a long time but our bowlers have outperformed our batters."

Half-centuries from Suresh Raina (63), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56) and a Yuvraj Singh blitz helped India overcome the loss of skipper Virat Kohli early on and powered the hosts to 202 for six in 20 overs.

England's chase didn't get off to the best of starts as Sam Billings was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the second over. Jason Roy scored 32 off 23 balls but was sent packing by Amit Mishra. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan put England's chase back on track with some lusty blows.

With the visitors at 119-2 and looking good to overhaul India's score, Chahal took the game by the scruff of the neck and swung it in India's favour as England's much-vaunted batting line-up imploded.

Chahal first removed Morgan (40) and Root (42) off consecutive deliveries and then returned his final over the match to take another three wickets.

"We committed the cardinal sin of losing two in players in one over and the allowed India to build pressure. We weren't up to it at all. It's really disappointing," said Morgan.

"Take your hat off to India. They played well and put in a performance worthy of winning the series. We weren't good enough to win this series."

The defeat capped a miserable Tour of India for England, who lost the five-Test series 4-0 last year and went down 2-1 in both the subsequent one-day internationals and the Twenty20s this year.

England coach Trevor Bayliss acknowledged the team's inability to handle world-class spin, but insisted the visitors played "some pretty good cricket" at times during the ODI and Twenty20 series.

"We are certainly not world-class players of spin. We are mainly a young group making their way in international cricket," Bayliss told the BBC.

"Bit disappointing in the way we finished our series there, certainly doesn't reflect the type of cricket we've played here."

(With AFP Inputs)