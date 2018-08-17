 
India vs England, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 17 August 2018 16:27 IST

India will be fighting with their backs to the wall as they take on England in the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge.

India will be hoping for a change in fortunes at Trent Bridge. © Twitter

India would be seeking to make amends as they take on a confident England squad in the 3rd Test of the five-match series, with the hosts up 2-0 and looking to seal off the series. India have it all to play for but face a daunting task of not just winning the 3rd Test but also try and pull themselves back from the brink as they try to do the near-impossible. The Indian team and coaching staff have come in for a lot of flak in recent days and they would be hoping that their fortunes change for the better. Play fantasy league and win cash daily

When is the India vs England, 3rd Test starting?

The India vs England, 3rd Test will start from August 18, 2018.

Where will the India vs England, 3rd Test be held?

The India vs England, 3rd Test will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire.

What time does the India vs England, 3rd Test begin?

The India vs England, 3rd Test begins at 3.30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 3rd Test?

The India vs England, 3rd Test will be shown on the Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs England, 3rd Test?

The India vs England, 3rd Test live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
