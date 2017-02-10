 
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Cracks Another 200; Australia, Look Out

Updated: 10 February 2017 13:18 IST

Virat Kohli overtook Virender Sehwag's record of 1105 runs to become the highest run-getter in Tests in a home season.

Virat Kohli smashed his fourth double century as India continued to dominate Bangladesh on Day 2. © AFP

When Virat Kohli got to his century on Day 1 of the one-off Test with Bangladesh at Hyderabad on Thursday, the celebrations were rather muted. Just a day in the office for the Indian skipper, but an ominous sign for the Bangladesh bowlers, since the batting star was looking for a really big one. That ultimately came on Day 2, when he got to yet another double-century, the fourth of his Test career. It was pretty much on the cards right from the time when he came in to bat. With Kohli's scoring spree in Tests continuing into 2017, Australia must be dreading thinking about bowling to the Indian captain in the four-match Test series, starting February 23.

Kohli also became the first batsman in Test history to score a double century in four consecutive series, thus surpassing Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who had a double ton in three successive series.

He got just one thing wrong in his knock of 204 -- he did not seek the Decision Review System (DRS) when given out lbw off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Had he appealed, he'd have been given not out.

The effort was not as fluent as the other efforts, especially the 265 he got against England at Mumbai on December 11 past year. He was at a little bit of odds with the Bangladesh spinners, even being given out on 180 off Mehedi Hasan before DRS came to his rescue.

Nevertheless, Kohli was determined if nothing else and he soon eliminated the doubts and hesitation as he walked his way towards the landmark.

For the fifth consecutive time, Kohli converted his century into a 150-plus score as he and Ajinkya Rahane added 222 runs for the fourth wicket

The effort also had other records on the way. The Indian skipper became the highest aggregator of Test runs in one home season, overtaking the inimitable Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag had scored 1105 runs in the 2004-05 season at an average of 69.06 with four centuries and three half-centuries.

Kohli, on the other hand, has played 15 matches so far in the 2016-17 season, having scored 1168 runs so far with the aid of four centuries and two half-centuries.

This also goes to prove that once the Indian skipper passes 50, the opposition better watch out.

Also, with more Tests to come in the season, Kohli may well reach a total that becomes well untouchable for a long time to come.

Topics : India Bangladesh Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag Cricket
