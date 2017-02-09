 
India Vs Bangladesh: Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara Take Hosts To 86/1 At Lunch On Day 1

Updated: 09 February 2017 13:13 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay steadied the hosts after the early loss of KL Rahul. © BCCI

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara combined brilliantly to steady India's ship on the first day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh on Thursday. The hosts had lost opener KL Rahul (2) early in the innings with Taskin Ahmed giving what seemed a crucial breakthrough for the visitors. But any early jitteriness was quickly blown away by the steady batting of the Indian duo. Bangladesh, however, would feel aggrieved that they ended the first session with just one wicket, having missed a clear-cut run out opportunity.

Opting to bat, India overcame the early setback of Rahul as Vijay-Pujara duo added 84 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand on a track that hardly had any assistance for the bowlers.

Vijay, who survived an easy run-out chance, eased his way to 45 off 71 balls while Pujara looked equally comfortable on 39 off 86 deliveries. Vijay had six boundaries to his credit, while Pujara had four hits to the fence.

Bangladesh were disciplined at the start but lacked fizz on a pitch that is expected to get slower as the match progresses.

Rahul, whose scores hover between single and three digits in longer format was bowled, when he dragged a fuller delivery back onto his stumps from Taskin while attempting a cover drive.

Taskin's new ball partner Kamrul Islam Rabbi worked up decent pace with his slinging action. Vijay and Pujara were initially cautious as only seven runs came off the first five overs.

The first boundary came in the sixth over bowled by Rabbi when Pujara opened the face of his bat to glide it past point region.

The seasoned duo, who have been involved in some great partnerships over the years decided to see off the new ball with first 10 overs yielding only 26 runs.

Once Soumya Sarakar was introduced as the first change bowler in the 11th over, Indian took more chances with Pujara whipping him for a boundary.

A cautious Vijay then showed his range of strokes using Rabbi's pace and extra bounce to good effect. He pulled the pacer thrice for boundaries. The first couple were pull shots behind square and the third was past square leg - a typical 'Nataraja Shot' which would remind one of Kapil Dev. He hit an eye-catching cover drive off Taskin.

Vijay looked in good touch and Pujara's defence looked impregnable as Bangladesh bowlers didn't bowl that well in the second hour. Young off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz was hit for a boundary by Vijay. It was a deliberate steer past the third man region.

(With PTI Inputs)

Highlights
  • India lost KL Rahul for 2 in the first over of the Test
  • Pujara and Vijay strung together an unbeaten 84-run stand at lunch
  • Taskin Ahmed was the sole wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the 1st session
