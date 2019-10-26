 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal Opts Out Of India Tour, Imrul Kayes Named Replacement

Updated: 26 October 2019 18:53 IST

Tamim Iqbal opted out of the upcoming India tour, as his wife is expecting their second child.

India vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal Opts Out Of India Tour, Imrul Kayes Named Replacement
Tamim Iqbal has been replaced by Imrul Kayes for the T20I series vs India. © Twitter

Bangladesh suffered a major blow on Saturday when their most experienced batsman Tamim Iqbal opted out of the upcoming India tour, as his wife is expecting their second child. The selectors have named Imrul Kayes as replacement for the three T20 internationals starting November 3. It is still not yet clear if Kayes will be a part of the Bangladesh squad for the two-Test series against India beginning November 14. "Tamim had informed us earlier that he would miss the second Test in Kolkata but now he will be with his wife for the coming weeks," Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, a feud between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and its cricketers was resolved after the board officials agreed to "nearly most" of the demands made by the players.

Top Bangladesh cricketers, including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, went on strike recently, saying they would not take part in any cricketing activity until their pay-related demands were addressed.

Following this, doubts were raised about the upcoming India tour. However, the impasse between the board and the players broke close to midnight on Wednesday after which the players said that they were ready to return to the field.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Tamim Iqbal Khan Tamim Iqbal Imrul Kayes Imrul Kayes Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Clinical Sri Lanka Whitewash "Negative" Bangladesh In Three-Match ODI Series
Clinical Sri Lanka Whitewash "Negative" Bangladesh In Three-Match ODI Series
Colombo Safe After Blasts, Says Bangladesh Skipper Tamim Iqbal
Colombo Safe After Blasts, Says Bangladesh Skipper Tamim Iqbal
Tamim Iqbal To Lead Bangladesh In Sri Lanka As Mashrafe Mortaza Ruled Out
Tamim Iqbal To Lead Bangladesh In Sri Lanka As Mashrafe Mortaza Ruled Out
Team Profile, Bangladesh: The Tigers Yet To Roar At This Level
Team Profile, Bangladesh: The Tigers Yet To Roar At This Level
It Will Take Time To Overcome Christchurch Horror, Says Bangladesh
It Will Take Time To Overcome Christchurch Horror, Says Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.