Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have developed themselves as the frontline spinners of Team India by proving their capabilities in all three formats of the game. However, Kuldeep Yadav, who has been tough to be picked up by most batsmen in overseas as well as home conditions, feels by doing so the wrist-spinning duo have not removed Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the side. The 24-year-old also said he learns a lot from the experience of Jadeja when he shares the ball with him in Test cricket.

"We (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) have not removed anyone but we got the opportunity and did well. They have always done well for India," Kuldeep told reporters during the press conference ahead of second ODI against Australia.

"In Test matches, Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) is doing, we learn from the experience they have. Whenever I'm in the Test team, I learn from him," he added.

"But the team is happy playing with the winning team."

Quizzed if he has ever felt pressure while bowling to any batsmen, he said: "No one to be very honest. There are few players, who have played me well and I am not afraid of getting hit."

However Shaun Marsh, according to Kuldeep is one batsman, who has really played him well.

"Shaun Marsh is a very good player of spin bowling. In Australia, Shaun Marsh was playing really well (against me) and they (team management) wanted to give me a break for a couple of games.

"After that I studied Marsh's batting and saw him playing a lot of deliveries on the front-foot and it paid off. But it will be important how I bowl to him in the next game if he plays," he said.

Having already played 12 ODIs against Australia, there is a sense of familiarity about the opposition batting line-up.

"Of course, it been two years (now) I am playing international cricket and I have almost played 10-12 matches against Australia in One Day format. Now a days, video analysis is there, it is very to pick any bowler. To add another dimension to his game, Kuldeep has now started devoting extra time on his batting under watchful eyes of assistant coach Sanjay Bangar.

India, who lead 1-0 in the five-match ODI series, will host Australia for the second match on Tuesday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

(With PTI inputs)