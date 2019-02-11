Virender Sehwag is back with his exemplary swagger. This time not on Twitter, but through a TV advertisement ahead of the India-Australia series which begins February 24. Virender Sehwag can be seen turning into a babysitter, accompanying several toddlers in Australian colours. The video is already taking the Internet by storm. Watch this video that serves as a run-up to Australia's tour of India. India and Australia play two Twenty20 Internationals and five One-day Internationals.

The babysitter jokes started in Australia during India's tour Down Under in December last year. The on-field banter between Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Australian captain Tim Paine had extended itself to a point of social media prominence. In an Instagram story, Tim Paine's wife Bonnie called Rishabh Pant the "best babysitter." The story showed Rishabh Pant posing with the two kids of Bonnie and Tim Paine. This development is the result of a cheeky exchange between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine during the Melbourne Test, where Paine had invited him to babysit his children sometime.

During the Melbourne Test, Paine had advised Pant to join the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in the wake of MS Dhoni's returned to the Indian limited-overs set-up. The piece of advice was followed by the nasty "babysitting" jibe. Paine said, "Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one day squad too, we might get him down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter. Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the water front. Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?"