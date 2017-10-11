India vs Australia: We Were Not Good Enough With The Bat, Says Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday slammed the batsmen for a poor show in the second Twenty20 against Australia in Guwahati, which India lost by 8 wickets. Kohli accepted that his team was simply not good enough with the bat in the second T20 and they need to pull up their socks in the third and the deciding match on Friday. "I don't think we were good enough with the bat. The wicket was bit sticking to start with. It was difficult for them as well, but after the dew set in, they got away," said Kohli after the loss against Australia.

"But we speak about when the situations are not in our favour is when we have to put 120 percent on the field. It is the attitude that matters most and it is something the team embraces," he added.

He was all praise for rookie Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff, who starred with figures of four for 21 in four overs.

"I thought the ball to Rohit was very good. His line and length was very tight. He made us think. Credit to him for hitting the right areas. He definitely had a top class day today," said Kohli.

Australia captain David Warner said his side finally executed the plans perfectly.

"As I said, you have to bowl well and start well. Jason has got the height and bounce, he comes from Perth and has the right attitude, which is key," he said.

"Adam Zampa was fantastic as well. Sending Moises Henriques early was something I spoke about. He's been effective with Sunrisers as well, and he came and showed his experience.

"In the beginning, the pitch was softish, quite like an English wicket. But if you got through the new ball, you could score. Hopefully the crowd gets behind us in Hyderabad." The series decider will be played in Hyderabad on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)