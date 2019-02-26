 
Team India Attend Extensive Training Session Ahead Of 2nd T20I

Updated: 26 February 2019 16:55 IST

Virat Kohli was the first one to bat in the nets ahead of the crucial T20I against Australia

Indian cricket team attended an extensive training session ahead of the Bengaluru T20I. © Twitter/BCCI

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and other members of the Indian cricket team attended an extensive training session ahead of the Bengaluru Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday. Virat Kohli was the first one to bat in the nets alongside Shikhar Dhawan before they switched to take throwdowns. The BCCI posted the pictures of the hosts training session on their official Twitter handle which also showed all-rounder Krunal Pandya undergoing some bowling practice.

Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who were rested for the series and have been training at the National Cricket Academy, had also joined their teammates briefly in the nets. Shami even had a decent bowling session.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was rested from the first T20I with KL Rahul getting to open alongside Rohit Sharma but from the way the practice session went, there were no indications on what could be the opening combination on Wednesday. Rahul had grabbed the opportunity with both hands by smashing 50 off 36 balls in his comeback game.

Following the defeat in Visakhapatnam, skipper Kohli had spoken about giving "game time" to Rahul and Rishabh Pant looking ahead to the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and youngster Mayank Markande were also spotted during the training session. Chahal had picked up a wicket in the first T20I but Markande, who was making his debut in the shortest format of the game failed to impress with the ball.

(With PTI inputs)

India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
