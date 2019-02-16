Virender Sehwag's TV advertisement for the upcoming limited-overs series between India and Australia did not gone down well with Matthew Hayden. On Monday, the former Australia opener took to Twitter to respond to the television commercial where Virender Sehwag can be seen playing a babysitter. "#BeWarned Never take Aussie's for a joke Viru Boy @virendersehwag @StarSportsIndia Just remember who's baby sitting the #WorldCup trophy," Hayden had tweeted. Now, Hayden has gone a step further by appearing in the follow-up ad where he can be seen sending out a warning to Sehwag. "I do not want to say 'I told you so' but guess what, I TOLD YOU SO, @virendersehwag! The Aussies are up for the #babysitting challenge from Feb 24 on Star Sports. #INDvAUS," Hayden posted with the latest video.