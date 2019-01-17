 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Explains Why Hardik Pandya's Role In Team Is "Very Crucial"

Updated: 17 January 2019 20:37 IST

Hardik Pandya was suspended by the BCCI for sexist comments on a TV show.

Shikhar Dhawan Explains Why Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has developed himself as a key member of the Indian cricket team. © AFP

Hardik Pandya has developed himself as a key member of the Indian cricket team in the last few years. After Hardik Pandya was suspended and ousted from the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia for his sexist comments on a TV show, the visiting India lost the first match before levelling the series during the Adelaide ODI. However, senior team India member Shikhar Dhawan believes that Hardik Pandya provides the right balance to the team which is very crucial.

"The balance that Hardik (Pandya) creates when he is in the team is very crucial," Dhawan acknowledged in the pre-match press conference.

"Even when Kedar (Jadhav) plays, the overs of off-spin he bowls are very beneficial for us and I would say he is our golden arm as he always takes wickets when he comes on. So often, he has broken big partnerships. An all-rounder in Tests and limited-overs cricket is equally important," he added.

The Baroda-based Pandya had made his international debut in 2016. Since then, he has impressed in all-three formats with his all-round performances.

The 25-year-old Pandya has represented the national team in 11 Tests, 42 ODIs and 35 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He averages over 30 in Test cricket and scalped 17 wickets at a bowling average of 31.05.

Pandya had last represented India during an Asia Cup 2018 match against Pakistan where he had sustained an injury, He was supposed to make a comeback in the ongoing ODI series against Australia after recovery.

However, in the day earlier, the Supreme Court adjourned proceedings on all BCCI matters for a week with suspended Indian- cricketers Pandya and KL Rahul's wait for a closure to the furore over their sexist comments getting longer.

(With inputs from agencies)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya had made his international debut in 2016
  • Pandya has represented the national team in 11 Tests
  • Pandya had last represented India during Asia Cup
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Case: Cricket Board Administrators Seek Appointment Of Ombudsman To Decide Fate
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Case: Cricket Board Administrators Seek Appointment Of Ombudsman To Decide Fate
"People Make Mistakes": Sourav Ganguly Defends Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul
"People Make Mistakes": Sourav Ganguly Defends Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya Refuses To Step Out Of Home, Not Taking Calls, Reveals Father
Hardik Pandya Refuses To Step Out Of Home, Not Taking Calls, Reveals Father
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Give Their Statements To BCCI CEO Rahul Johri
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Give Their Statements To BCCI CEO Rahul Johri
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Tender "Unconditional Apology" Over TV Show Comments
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Tender "Unconditional Apology" Over TV Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.