Matthew Hayden Takes Swipe At Virender Sehwag As War Of Words Begins

Updated: 12 February 2019 13:07 IST
Virender Sehwag was seen babysitting some kids in Australian green and gold as part of a promo by the host broadcasters before the series.

Matthew Hayden reacted to Virender Sehwag's video on Twitter. © Screengrab/YouTube

Matthew Hayden took a pot shot at Virender Sehwag after the former India batsmen appeared in a promotional ad ahead of the India vs Australia limited-overs series. The ad shows Virender Sehwag baby-sitting some kids wearing Australian green and gold, a dig at the Aussies for the exchange their stand-in skipper Tim Paine had with young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during the recently-concluded Test series in Australia. Matthew Hayden was not amused and took to Twitter with his response. “BeWarned Never take Aussie's for a joke Viru Boy @virendersehwag @StarSportsIndia Just remember who's baby sitting the #WorldCup trophy,” Hayden tweeted ahead of the series which begins on February 24.

The broadcasters had tweeted that “Every baby needed a baby-sitter”, and had shared the video of Sehwag with the kids.

Needless to say, Indian fans took up on the conversation and reactions came in thick and fast.

Paine and Pant were involved in banter when the Australian captain had taken a dig at the Delhi wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni's return to the Indian limited-overs fold.

Paine attempted to troll Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant during the Melbourne Test, saying, "Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes (BBL team Hobart Hurricanes). They need a batter. Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a waterfront apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

Pant thereafter went on to meet Paine's wife and children and the whole thing took a different dimension.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cricket Virender Sehwag Matthew Hayden
